Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Lightning Distinguished Visitors Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis 

    178th Wing

    Pilots from the U.S. Air Force 180th Fighter Wing and U.S. Marines 112th Marine Fighter Attack Squadron participated in exercise Northern Lightning alongside members of the 178th Civil Engineer Squadron on Aug. 7, 2024 at Volk Field, Wisconsin. Northern Lightning provides units the opportunity to experience tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training in a Joint and Multinational environment. (Video By U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis, Senior Airman Colin Simpson, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaeser)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 12:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933425
    VIRIN: 240807-F-LB784-5482
    Filename: DOD_110497429
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pilots
    CE
    180th
    178th
    Northern Lightning

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download