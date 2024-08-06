Northern Lightning Distinguished Visitors Video

Pilots from the U.S. Air Force 180th Fighter Wing and U.S. Marines 112th Marine Fighter Attack Squadron participated in exercise Northern Lightning alongside members of the 178th Civil Engineer Squadron on Aug. 7, 2024 at Volk Field, Wisconsin. Northern Lightning provides units the opportunity to experience tailored, cost-effective, and realistic combat training in a Joint and Multinational environment. (Video By U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Constantine Bambakidis, Senior Airman Colin Simpson, and Airman 1st Class Joshua Kaeser)
08.07.2024
08.09.2024
|Video Productions
|933425
|240807-F-LB784-5482
|DOD_110497429
|00:02:30
VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WISCONSIN, US
|2
|2
