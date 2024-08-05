Army Col. Jeremey Davis, 50th RSG commander, conducts command visit at the State Logistics Response Center in Orlando, FL, Aug. 8, 2024, during state activation for Hurricane Debby and recognizes Soldiers assigned to the 856th Quartermaster Company who have been conducting logistics operations working on site. (U.S. Army Guard video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 12:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933424
|VIRIN:
|240809-Z-XD814-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110497384
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
This work, 50th RSG commander conducts command visit at SLRC, recognizes Soldiers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
