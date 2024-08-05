Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th RSG commander conducts command visit at SLRC, recognizes Soldiers

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    50th Regional Support Group

    Army Col. Jeremey Davis, 50th RSG commander, conducts command visit at the State Logistics Response Center in Orlando, FL, Aug. 8, 2024, during state activation for Hurricane Debby and recognizes Soldiers assigned to the 856th Quartermaster Company who have been conducting logistics operations working on site. (U.S. Army Guard video by Spc. Terrance Salinas.)

    recognition
    Florida Army National Guard
    logistics operations
    856th Quartermaster Company
    State Logistics Response Center
    Hurricane Debby

