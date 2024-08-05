Direct Fire Training at Exercise Northern Strike 24-2

U.S. Army cannon crew members from the 1st Battalion, 160th Field Artillery Regiment, Oklahoma Army National Guard, perform direct fire with a M777A2 howitzer using 155mm rounds in conjunction with foreign national allies, providing artillery support during Exercise Northern Strike 24-2 at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|08.07.2024
|08.09.2024 11:23
|Video Productions
|933422
|240807-Z-UY850-2001
|2
|DOD_110497371
|00:00:25
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
