Allied, partner nations observe Force Design’s IBX in action

Seven Allied and partner nation foreign liaison officers assigned to Marine Corps Combat Development Command observe a company live-fire exercise on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30. The FLO’s toured the Battle Simulation Center and observed the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines’ company live-fire on Range 400 and urban lane training in order to get a firsthand look how Force Design is reshaping the Corps’ infantry battalions through the Infantry Battalion Experiment.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Michael Bartman)
