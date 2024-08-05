Allied, partner nations observe Force Design’s IBX in action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933415" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Seven Allied and partner nation foreign liaison officers assigned to Marine Corps Combat Development Command observe a company live-fire exercise on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30. The FLO’s toured the Battle Simulation Center and observed the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines’ company live-fire on Range 400 and urban lane training in order to get a firsthand look how Force Design is reshaping the Corps’ infantry battalions through the Infantry Battalion Experiment.

(U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Michael Bartman)