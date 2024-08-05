Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied, partner nations observe Force Design’s IBX in action

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    Seven Allied and partner nation foreign liaison officers assigned to Marine Corps Combat Development Command observe a company live-fire exercise on Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 30. The FLO’s toured the Battle Simulation Center and observed the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines’ company live-fire on Range 400 and urban lane training in order to get a firsthand look how Force Design is reshaping the Corps’ infantry battalions through the Infantry Battalion Experiment.
    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Michael Bartman)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 10:56
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Allied, partner nations observe Force Design’s IBX in action, by LCpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allies and Partners, Combat Development and Integration, HQMC, IBX, Experimental Infantry Battalion

