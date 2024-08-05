Golf Company Grass Week Table One

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Grass Week Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2024 through July 31, 2024. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before the next week, where during qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)