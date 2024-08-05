Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Grass Week Table 1 qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 24, 2024 through July 31, 2024. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before the next week, where during qualification, recruits are tested on their knowledge of the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 10:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933403
|VIRIN:
|240802-M-VW800-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110497212
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Grass Week Table One, by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.