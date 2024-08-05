Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Best Squad - Meet the Soldiers

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Video by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill's Best Squad will represent the Fires Center of Excellence at Training and Doctrine Command's Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood Aug. 10-20. Stay tuned to see how they fare and as they show their competition what it means to be Fires Strong!

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933391
    VIRIN: 240809-D-NR812-6471
    PIN: 01
    Filename: DOD_110497044
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Hometown: ELIZABETH, TENNESSEE, US
    Hometown: LYNDHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Hometown: OAK GROVE, MINNESOTA, US
    Hometown: PARAMOUNT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill Best Squad - Meet the Soldiers, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Field Artillery
    Best Warrior
    Fort Sill
    Best Squad Competition
    Fires Center of Excellence
    TRADOC Best Squad

