Fort Sill's Best Squad will represent the Fires Center of Excellence at Training and Doctrine Command's Best Squad Competition at Fort Leonard Wood Aug. 10-20. Stay tuned to see how they fare and as they show their competition what it means to be Fires Strong!
|08.09.2024
|08.09.2024 09:36
|Video Productions
|933391
|240809-D-NR812-6471
|01
|DOD_110497044
|00:00:27
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|ELIZABETH, TENNESSEE, US
|LYNDHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|OAK GROVE, MINNESOTA, US
|PARAMOUNT, CALIFORNIA, US
|WISCONSIN DELLS, WISCONSIN, US
|0
|0
This work, Fort Sill Best Squad - Meet the Soldiers, by Edward Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
