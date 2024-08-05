MWD complete water familiarization training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force military working dogs and their handler's assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, train in the pool during a water familiarization training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The training is to ensure the MWDs are efficient and effective while working in any situation. (U.S. Air Force video)