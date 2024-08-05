Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWD complete water familiarization training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaylee Patterson 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force military working dogs and their handler's assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, train in the pool during a water familiarization training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The training is to ensure the MWDs are efficient and effective while working in any situation. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 07:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933383
    VIRIN: 240804-Z-RY227-3841
    Filename: DOD_110496915
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    CENTCOM
    Military Working Dogs
    MWD
    Security Forces

