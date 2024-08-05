MWD complete water familiarization training

U.S. Air Force military working dogs and their handler's assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, train in the pool during a water familiarization training at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 4, 2024. The training is to ensure the MWDs are efficient and effective while working in any situation. (U.S. Air Force video)
|08.04.2024
|08.09.2024 07:31
|B-Roll
|933383
|240804-Z-RY227-3841
|DOD_110496915
|00:00:33
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
