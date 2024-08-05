Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARJ Band inactivates after nearly 70 years of bringing music to audiences throughout Japan

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.09.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    After nearly 70 years of activities in Japan, the U.S. Army Japan Band held an inactivation ceremony Aug. 9 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall.
    The USARJ Band performed at numerous venues throughout Japan for a variety of audiences, both military and Japanese. Their performances reached tens of thousands of people and helped strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Army in Japan and its host nation.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 03:39
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    Inactivation ceremony
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army Japan Band

