USARJ Band inactivates after nearly 70 years of bringing music to audiences throughout Japan

After nearly 70 years of activities in Japan, the U.S. Army Japan Band held an inactivation ceremony Aug. 9 at Camp Zama’s Kizuna Hall.

The USARJ Band performed at numerous venues throughout Japan for a variety of audiences, both military and Japanese. Their performances reached tens of thousands of people and helped strengthen the relationship between the U.S. Army in Japan and its host nation.