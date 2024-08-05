Broll: US, Botswana conduct simulated casualty evacuation at zero range

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alisha Grezlik 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    The North Carolina National Guard practices a medical evacuation alongside the Botswana Defence Force as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 5, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability.

    Shot List
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF arriving in medical armored personnel carrier
    (03:09) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF arriving in medical armored personnel carrier
    (11:16) CLOSE UP SHOT: BDF medical armored personnel carrier panning shot
    (16:02) CLOSE UP SHOT: Inside medical armored personnel carrier
    (19:17) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel talking
    (25:02) LONG SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel attending patient
    (28:15) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel attending patient
    (34:15) CLOSE UP SHOT: US reading line of 9-line medevac
    (39:19) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel loading patient into carrier
    (44:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Carrier back door closing, driving away
    (53:19) LONG SHOT: BDF medical carrier drives off quickly

    Location: SHOSHONG, BW

