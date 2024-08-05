The North Carolina National Guard practices a medical evacuation alongside the Botswana Defence Force as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 5, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability.
Shot List
(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF arriving in medical armored personnel carrier
(03:09) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF arriving in medical armored personnel carrier
(11:16) CLOSE UP SHOT: BDF medical armored personnel carrier panning shot
(16:02) CLOSE UP SHOT: Inside medical armored personnel carrier
(19:17) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel talking
(25:02) LONG SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel attending patient
(28:15) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel attending patient
(34:15) CLOSE UP SHOT: US reading line of 9-line medevac
(39:19) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel loading patient into carrier
(44:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Carrier back door closing, driving away
(53:19) LONG SHOT: BDF medical carrier drives off quickly
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 11:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933376
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-UI440-5930
|Filename:
|DOD_110496746
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SHOSHONG, BW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Broll: US, Botswana conduct simulated casualty evacuation at zero range, by SGT Alisha Grezlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.