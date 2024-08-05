Broll: US, Botswana conduct simulated casualty evacuation at zero range

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The North Carolina National Guard practices a medical evacuation alongside the Botswana Defence Force as part of exercise Southern Accord 2024 in Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 5, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability.



Shot List

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF arriving in medical armored personnel carrier

(03:09) MEDIUM SHOT: BDF arriving in medical armored personnel carrier

(11:16) CLOSE UP SHOT: BDF medical armored personnel carrier panning shot

(16:02) CLOSE UP SHOT: Inside medical armored personnel carrier

(19:17) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel talking

(25:02) LONG SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel attending patient

(28:15) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel attending patient

(34:15) CLOSE UP SHOT: US reading line of 9-line medevac

(39:19) MEDIUM SHOT: US, BDF medical personnel loading patient into carrier

(44:16) MEDIUM SHOT: Carrier back door closing, driving away

(53:19) LONG SHOT: BDF medical carrier drives off quickly