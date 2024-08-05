Home Away from Home Dinner - H.O.L.A

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing Chapel host home away from home dinners twice a month to boost morale among base personnel by providing a home cooked meal at SonLight Inn, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2024. For this meal, the Hispanic Organization of Latin Appreciation co-hosted the event, cooked chicken and vegetarian enchiladas, rice, rice with chicken and three milks cake. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)