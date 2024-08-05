Home Away from Home Dinner - H.O.L.A

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing Chapel host home away from home dinners twice a month to boost morale among base personnel by providing a home cooked meal at SonLight Inn, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2024. For this meal, the Hispanic Organization of Latin Appreciation co-hosted the event, cooked chicken and vegetarian enchiladas, rice, rice with chicken and three milks cake. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 00:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|933368
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496596
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
