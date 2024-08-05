Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Home Away from Home Dinner - H.O.L.A

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing Chapel host home away from home dinners twice a month to boost morale among base personnel by providing a home cooked meal at SonLight Inn, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 6, 2024. For this meal, the Hispanic Organization of Latin Appreciation co-hosted the event, cooked chicken and vegetarian enchiladas, rice, rice with chicken and three milks cake. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 00:34
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    chapel corps
    H.O.L.A
    SonLight Inn
    home away from home dinner

