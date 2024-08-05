Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 24 | MWSS-172, VMFA-242 perform field carrier landing practice

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel F-35B Lighting II STOVL Stealth Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 participating in field carrier landing practice during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 00:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933361
    VIRIN: 240807-M-RK059-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110496548
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RD 24 | MWSS-172, VMFA-242 perform field carrier landing practice, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usmc
    1st MAW
    VMFA-242
    MAG12
    F-35B Lightning
    resolutedragon

