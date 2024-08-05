U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, refuel F-35B Lighting II STOVL Stealth Fighters assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 participating in field carrier landing practice during exercise Resolute Dragon 24 at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2024. RD 24 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 00:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933361
|VIRIN:
|240807-M-RK059-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496548
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, RD 24 | MWSS-172, VMFA-242 perform field carrier landing practice, by Sgt Gabriel Antwiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
