AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2024

FORT KNOX, Ky. - Army Reserve Soldiers throughout the Army Reserve Medical Command hierarchy went on multiple rotations to provide medical services and support to approximately 1,000 U.S. Army ROTC cadets taking part in this year's iteration of Cadet Summer Training here, May to August 2024. The AR-MEDCOM medical Soldiers accompanied their Active Component counterparts to augment both the Soldier Readiness Processing Center and Nelson Troop Medical Clinic here, diminishing attrition and critical care backlogs sustained by cadets during the intense training regimen. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)
Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
Song: When All the Smiles Are Gone
Artist: Christian Anderson
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 23:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933359
|VIRIN:
|240719-A-JG268-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110496529
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.