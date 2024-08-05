Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2024

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez 

    Army Reserve Medical Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. - Army Reserve Soldiers throughout the Army Reserve Medical Command hierarchy went on multiple rotations to provide medical services and support to approximately 1,000 U.S. Army ROTC cadets taking part in this year's iteration of Cadet Summer Training here, May to August 2024. The AR-MEDCOM medical Soldiers accompanied their Active Component counterparts to augment both the Soldier Readiness Processing Center and Nelson Troop Medical Clinic here, diminishing attrition and critical care backlogs sustained by cadets during the intense training regimen. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)

    Music used through license with Epidemic Sound
    Song: When All the Smiles Are Gone
    Artist: Christian Anderson

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 23:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933359
    VIRIN: 240719-A-JG268-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110496529
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    AR-MEDCOM
    Army Reserve Medical Command
    Cadet Summer Training
    CST2024

