AR-MEDCOM Support to Cadet Summer Training 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933359" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT KNOX, Ky. - Army Reserve Soldiers throughout the Army Reserve Medical Command hierarchy went on multiple rotations to provide medical services and support to approximately 1,000 U.S. Army ROTC cadets taking part in this year's iteration of Cadet Summer Training here, May to August 2024. The AR-MEDCOM medical Soldiers accompanied their Active Component counterparts to augment both the Soldier Readiness Processing Center and Nelson Troop Medical Clinic here, diminishing attrition and critical care backlogs sustained by cadets during the intense training regimen. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hernandez)



Music used through license with Epidemic Sound

Song: When All the Smiles Are Gone

Artist: Christian Anderson