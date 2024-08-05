Coast Guard Sector Charleston conducts Tropical Storm Debby Overflight

An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew deployed to assist with post-Tropical Storm Debby waterway assessments in Charleston, South Carolina, August 8, 2024. The aircrew picked up crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston to assess targeted areas of interest the storm may have impacted. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 21:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933352
|VIRIN:
|240808-G-PO504-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110496434
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
