    Coast Guard Sector Charleston conducts Tropical Storm Debby Overflight

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew deployed to assist with post-Tropical Storm Debby waterway assessments in Charleston, South Carolina, August 8, 2024. The aircrew picked up crews from Coast Guard Sector Charleston to assess targeted areas of interest the storm may have impacted. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 21:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933352
    VIRIN: 240808-G-PO504-1003
    Filename: DOD_110496434
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

