    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sails into Boston

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle (WIX 327) anchors near Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 8, 2024. Eagle is a 295-foot, three-masted barque used as a training vessel for future officers of the United States Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard B-roll package by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933343
    VIRIN: 240808-G-NJ244-4365
    Filename: DOD_110496318
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Hometown: NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, US

    USCG
    Boston
    Coast Guard Cutter Eagle
    USCGC Eagle

