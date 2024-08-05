Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt 1st Class Johnathon Huitt Shares Why He Serves

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon A. Huitt, Patriot fire control enhanced operator senior career manager with Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery, shares how he found purpose with his career field in ADA since April 2010. Huitt visits the Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina with fellow career managers monthly to share their experiences and opportunities across the growing Air Defense Branch attracting prospective trainees to the profession.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933342
    VIRIN: 240808-A-PI656-9967
    Filename: DOD_110496317
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt 1st Class Johnathon Huitt Shares Why He Serves, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Defense Artillery
    Air Defense
    14E
    OCADA
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download