Sgt 1st Class Johnathon Huitt Shares Why He Serves

Sgt. 1st Class Johnathon A. Huitt, Patriot fire control enhanced operator senior career manager with Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery, shares how he found purpose with his career field in ADA since April 2010. Huitt visits the Future Soldier Preparatory Course at Fort Jackson, South Carolina with fellow career managers monthly to share their experiences and opportunities across the growing Air Defense Branch attracting prospective trainees to the profession.