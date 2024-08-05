The stars of Lucha Frontera, an international Lucha Libre wrestling syndicate, filmed their latest television production at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 19, 2024.
Bliss FMWR hosted the event on West Bliss for Soldiers, family members, and guests. With help from volunteers from the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, and others, Stout Physical Fitness Center was transformed into Madison Square Garden West with food and flash on sale with less of a hit on the wallet compared to off-post shows.
This work, Bliss FMWR, Lucha Frontera team up for fight night show, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
