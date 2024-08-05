Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR, Lucha Frontera team up for fight night show

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The stars of Lucha Frontera, an international Lucha Libre wrestling syndicate, filmed their latest television production at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 19, 2024.

    Bliss FMWR hosted the event on West Bliss for Soldiers, family members, and guests. With help from volunteers from the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program, and others, Stout Physical Fitness Center was transformed into Madison Square Garden West with food and flash on sale with less of a hit on the wallet compared to off-post shows.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 18:55
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

