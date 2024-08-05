2024 Fort Leonard Wood Best Squad and Drill Sergeant of the Year Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

After proving they have what it takes to earn the title, the squad with 1st Engineer Brigade was named the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence’s Best Squad July 12 in a ceremony held in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. The winning squad, with the 1st Engineer Brigade, includes Sgt. 1st Class Jason Day, Staff Sgt. Brandon Ratliff, Sgt. Wilfredo Rodriguez, Spc. Andrew Burgees and Pfc. Daniel Cruz. After a week of demonstrating physical fitness, Soldiering skills and drill sergeant prowess, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders named Staff Sgt. Samuel Matlock, with Company A, 795th Military Police Battalion, the 2024 MSCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year.