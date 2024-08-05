Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cpl. William Fast Informs Trainees of ADA opportunities

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    5th Armored Brigade

    Cpl. William Fast, an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator and command driver with 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command out of U.S. Army Fort Bliss, Texas shares his experience with Air Defense.

    The Houston, Texas native recently visited the Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainees at Fort Jackson, South Carolina with Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery career managers, to inform them of vast professional opportunities available to them throughout the growing branch.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 17:03
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Air Defense
    32nd AAMDC
    OCADA
    FSPC
    ADA Profession

