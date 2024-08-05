Cpl. William Fast Informs Trainees of ADA opportunities

Cpl. William Fast, an Air Defense Enhanced Early Warning System Operator and command driver with 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command out of U.S. Army Fort Bliss, Texas shares his experience with Air Defense.
The Houston, Texas native recently visited the Future Soldier Preparatory Course trainees at Fort Jackson, South Carolina with Office, Chief of Air Defense Artillery career managers, to inform them of vast professional opportunities available to them throughout the growing branch.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 17:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|933329
|VIRIN:
|240801-A-PI656-7658
|Filename:
|DOD_110496106
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
