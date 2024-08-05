Senior Airman Rebecca Mozingo, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains why she serves in the United States Air Force, as part of the Department of Defense, Why I Serve Campaign, Aug. 2, 2024. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, invites all service members, DoD civilians, and senior leaders to engage with his video message by recording a selfie video or a sit-down direct to camera, or by issuing a social media post with a quote and graphic, using the hashtag #WhyIServe to share their reasons for serving. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|933328
|VIRIN:
|240808-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110496105
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Why I Serve (Senior Airman Mozingo), by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
