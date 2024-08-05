The 2024 Big Give

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The results of the annual Big Give event were revealed in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on Aug. 2, 2024. 1. The Big Give is a yearly initiative organized by Casa Auto Group, bringing together active duty Airmen, civilians, and retirees to collaborate on projects that enhance the local community, recognizing their contributions through awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)