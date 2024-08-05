Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2024 Big Give

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    The results of the annual Big Give event were revealed in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on Aug. 2, 2024. 1. The Big Give is a yearly initiative organized by Casa Auto Group, bringing together active duty Airmen, civilians, and retirees to collaborate on projects that enhance the local community, recognizing their contributions through awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

