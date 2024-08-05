The results of the annual Big Give event were revealed in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on Aug. 2, 2024. 1. The Big Give is a yearly initiative organized by Casa Auto Group, bringing together active duty Airmen, civilians, and retirees to collaborate on projects that enhance the local community, recognizing their contributions through awards. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933314
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-GW690-5097
|Filename:
|DOD_110495771
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 2024 Big Give, by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.