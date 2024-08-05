Coast Guard aircrew assists woman who fell from horse during tour ride at Survivors Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew provided rescue assistance to a 59-year-old woman who fell from a horse at Survivors Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Aug. 7, 2024. The woman, who appeared to be disoriented and dehydrated, was transported to Air Station Borinquen, where she was assisted by local Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)