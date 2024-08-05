Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew assists woman who fell from horse during tour ride at Survivors Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    08.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew provided rescue assistance to a 59-year-old woman who fell from a horse at Survivors Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Aug. 7, 2024. The woman, who appeared to be disoriented and dehydrated, was transported to Air Station Borinquen, where she was assisted by local Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933313
    VIRIN: 240807-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110495752
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR

    Search and Rescue
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Aguadilla
    Air Station Borinquen
    Survivors Beach

