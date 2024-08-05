Coast Guard aircrew assists woman who fell from horse during tour ride at Survivors Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew provided rescue assistance to a 59-year-old woman who fell from a horse at Survivors Beach in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Aug. 7, 2024. The woman, who appeared to be disoriented and dehydrated, was transported to Air Station Borinquen, where she was assisted by local Emergency Medical Service personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933313
|VIRIN:
|240807-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110495752
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|AGUADILLA, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.