Rhode Island National Guard hosts Leapfest 2024

Paratroopers from around the world converge on Glenrock Drop Zone in Exeter, R.I., for Leapfest 2024, held Aug. 2-3. The annual competition, hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard, showcased airborne expertise and strengthened international military ties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner and Spc. John Vannucci, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Van Drunen)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 14:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933312
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-AW306-3693
|Filename:
|DOD_110495722
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
