    Rhode Island National Guard hosts Leapfest 2024

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Van Drunen 

    National Guard Bureau

    Paratroopers from around the world converge on Glenrock Drop Zone in Exeter, R.I., for Leapfest 2024, held Aug. 2-3. The annual competition, hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard, showcased airborne expertise and strengthened international military ties. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Austin Berner and Spc. John Vannucci, edited by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Van Drunen)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933312
    VIRIN: 240808-A-AW306-3693
    Filename: DOD_110495722
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    paratroopers
    Rhode Island National Guard
    Airborne
    National Guard
    Glenrock
    LEAPFEST 2024

