    Gen. Hokanson relinquishes responsibility as 29th CNGB

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    On Aug. 2, after nearly 40 years of service, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson retired and relinquished responsibility as the Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Hokanson served as the 29th CNGB, where he oversaw the National Guard's response to domestic emergencies, international missions, and national defense operations. In that position he served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and a military adviser to the president and secretary of defense on all matters pertaining to the Guard and was responsible for ensuring the more than 430,000 Army and Air National Guard personnel are accessible, capable and ready to provide combat ready resources to the Army and Air Force. Throughout his tenure, Hokanson emphasized the importance of people, readiness, reform, modernization, and building strategic partnerships. The ceremony highlighted his significant contributions and enduring legacy within the National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Capt. Jon LaDue and Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933307
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110495406
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: US

    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    National Guard
    Relinquishment of Responsibility
    Gen. Hokanson

