SGT Emerson Arias, a 12M, had a challenging schedule to prioritize his sleep and struggled with the negative impacts of that schedule. That's when he decided to visit the 20th Engineer Brigade (Combat) (Airborne) Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) class for assistance.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 14:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933305
|VIRIN:
|240808-D-UW048-8854
|Filename:
|DOD_110495380
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT Emerson Arias Holistic Health and Fitness Testimonial, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.