    SGT Emerson Arias Holistic Health and Fitness Testimonial

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    SGT Emerson Arias, a 12M, had a challenging schedule to prioritize his sleep and struggled with the negative impacts of that schedule. That's when he decided to visit the 20th Engineer Brigade (Combat) (Airborne) Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) class for assistance.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:44
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

