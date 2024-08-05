SGT Emerson Arias Holistic Health and Fitness Testimonial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SGT Emerson Arias, a 12M, had a challenging schedule to prioritize his sleep and struggled with the negative impacts of that schedule. That's when he decided to visit the 20th Engineer Brigade (Combat) (Airborne) Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) class for assistance.