Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:42 Category: Package Video ID: 933304 VIRIN: 240808-D-UW048-2668 Filename: DOD_110495379 Length: 00:00:54 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

Video Analytics

Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Weimer, discusses how the Holistic Health and Fitness System is an evolutionary change in Army fitness culture, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.