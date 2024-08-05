Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Weimer, discusses how the Holistic Health and Fitness System is an evolutionary change in Army fitness culture

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The 17th Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Weimer, discusses how the Holistic Health and Fitness System is an evolutionary change in Army fitness culture during the annual H2F Symposium

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:42
    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    H2F
    armynewswire
    2024H2FSymposium

