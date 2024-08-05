Sam Mitchell, Occupational Therapist with the 20th Engineer Brigade, discusses how the Army's fitness culture has changed with the incorporation of Human Performance Teams in brigade footprints
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 14:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933300
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-RN673-8559
|Filename:
|DOD_110495375
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sam Mitchell, Occupational Therapist, discusses how the Army's fitness culture has changed with the incorporation of Human Performance Teams in brigade footprints, by SGT James Lundy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.