Sam Mitchell, Occupational Therapist, discusses how the Army's fitness culture has changed with the incorporation of Human Performance Teams in brigade footprints

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Sam Mitchell, Occupational Therapist with the 20th Engineer Brigade, discusses how the Army's fitness culture has changed with the incorporation of Human Performance Teams in brigade footprints

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 14:43
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

