28th Bomb Wing leads the way at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare B-1B Lancers for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 5, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
|08.05.2024
|08.08.2024 14:10
|B-Roll
|933294
|240805-F-AW481-1001
|DOD_110495285
|00:01:40
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|1
|1
