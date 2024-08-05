Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th Bomb Wing leads the way at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 28th Bomb Wing prepare B-1B Lancers for takeoff during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Aug. 5, 2024. Through the use of designated airspace, BE 24-3 provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    This work, 28th Bomb Wing leads the way at Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by SrA Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis AFB
    B-1B Lancer
    Bamboo Eagle
    BE 24-3

