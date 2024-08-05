Master Sgt. Michael Thomas, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains why he serves in the United States Army, as part of the Department of Defense, Why I Serve Campaign, Aug. 7, 2024. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, invites all service members, DoD civilians, and senior leaders to engage with his video message by recording a selfie video or a sit-down direct to camera, or by issuing a social media post with a quote and graphic, using the hashtag #WhyIServe to share their reasons for serving. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 13:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|933289
|VIRIN:
|240807-D-EC642-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110495272
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Why I Serve (Master Sgt. Michael Thomas), by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.