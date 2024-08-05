The Army ROTC Nurse Summer Training Program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is providing nursing cadets from across the country with hands-on experience in military nursing. Cadets work alongside active-duty Army and Navy nurses, gaining insights into the diverse opportunities and challenges of a military nursing career, which many find inspiring and motivating for their future roles in healthcare. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
