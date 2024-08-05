video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Army ROTC Nurse Summer Training Program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is providing nursing cadets from across the country with hands-on experience in military nursing. Cadets work alongside active-duty Army and Navy nurses, gaining insights into the diverse opportunities and challenges of a military nursing career, which many find inspiring and motivating for their future roles in healthcare. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)