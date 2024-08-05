F-22s deploy to CENTCOM area to deter aggression via RAF Lakenheath B-Roll

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, deployed from 3rd Wing, arrive at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2024. The rapid deployment and integration of F-22s into Coalition operations demonstrates the United States’ dedication to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 12:23
|Location:
|GB
