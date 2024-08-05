Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-22s deploy to CENTCOM area to deter aggression via RAF Lakenheath B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.06.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors, deployed from 3rd Wing, arrive at RAF Lakenheath, England, Aug. 6, 2024. The rapid deployment and integration of F-22s into Coalition operations demonstrates the United States’ dedication to deterring aggression and maintaining stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933279
    VIRIN: 240806-F-UH796-2239
    Filename: DOD_110494938
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22s deploy to CENTCOM area to deter aggression via RAF Lakenheath B-Roll, by TSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Iran
    F-22
    Raptor
    Lakenheath
    deter aggression

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download