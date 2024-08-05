Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army ROTC Nurse Summer Training Program

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    The Army ROTC Nurse Summer Training Program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is providing nursing cadets from across the country with hands-on experience in military nursing. Cadets work alongside active-duty Army and Navy nurses, gaining insights into the diverse opportunities and challenges of a military nursing career, which many find inspiring and motivating for their future roles in healthcare. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:52
    MARYLAND, US

    Cadets
    ROTC
    WalterReed

