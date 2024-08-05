Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 87th Mission

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2024

    Video by Capt. Christina Winters 

    87th Training Division

    Here at the 87th Training Division, our mission is to provide world class training that enables combatant commands to mobilize and deploy rapidly in any operational environment.

    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US

    This work, The 87th Mission, by CPT Christina Winters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

