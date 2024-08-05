Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron hone their capabilities by practicing various tactics and real-world scenarios during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 across the western region of the U.S., August 7, 2024. Bamboo Eagle tests and improves the integration of mobility, combat, bomber, joint and allied aircraft, which are key to joint force and international partner success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933270
|VIRIN:
|240807-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110494709
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 (slow motion video), by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.