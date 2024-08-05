15th AS hone skills, capabilities during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 (slow motion video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron hone their capabilities by practicing various tactics and real-world scenarios during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 across the western region of the U.S., August 7, 2024. Bamboo Eagle tests and improves the integration of mobility, combat, bomber, joint and allied aircraft, which are key to joint force and international partner success. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)