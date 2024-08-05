Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron plan for an upcoming mission during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron plan for an upcoming mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 ensure the joint force develop “Mission Ready Airmen” with training focused on a mix of skills required for wartime operational mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933268
    VIRIN: 240806-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_110494638
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron plan for an upcoming mission during Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    15th Airlift Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download