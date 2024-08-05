Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron plan for an upcoming mission during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Members of the 15th Airlift Squadron plan for an upcoming mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 6, 2024. Exercises like Bamboo Eagle 24-3 ensure the joint force develop “Mission Ready Airmen” with training focused on a mix of skills required for wartime operational mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 11:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933268
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-XY111-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110494638
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
