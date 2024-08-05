Photo of 116 Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Responding to Hurricane Debby

U.S. Airmen with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, depart Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2024, en route to Statesboro to assist Georgi citizens after Hurricane Debby. The team, comprised of 17 116th CES Airmen and one 116th LRS vehicle maintenance specialist, is set to rendezvous with the U.S. Army's 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, in clean-up and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 11:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933262
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-JS588-1540
|Filename:
|DOD_110494493
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
