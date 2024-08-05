Photo of 116 Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Responding to Hurricane Debby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, depart Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2024, en route to Statesboro to assist Georgi citizens after Hurricane Debby. The team, comprised of 17 116th CES Airmen and one 116th LRS vehicle maintenance specialist, is set to rendezvous with the U.S. Army's 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, in clean-up and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)