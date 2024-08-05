Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo of 116 Civil Engineer Squadron Airmen Responding to Hurricane Debby

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 116th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, depart Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 8, 2024, en route to Statesboro to assist Georgi citizens after Hurricane Debby. The team, comprised of 17 116th CES Airmen and one 116th LRS vehicle maintenance specialist, is set to rendezvous with the U.S. Army's 878th Engineer Battalion, 648th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Georgia National Guard, in clean-up and recovery efforts. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Marissa Welker)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    disaster
    DOMOPS
    Debby
    TSDebby
    116CES

