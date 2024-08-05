Meet the 10th AAMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller, 10th AAMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer, sends a message to the force Aug 8 in Sembach, Germany. "I would encourage each and every one of you, it doesn’t matter how young or how old you are, you can always make an impact and make a difference" (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 11:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933260
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-JK865-9055
|Filename:
|DOD_110494440
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
