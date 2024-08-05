Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the 10th AAMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Miller, 10th AAMDC Command Chief Warrant Officer, sends a message to the force Aug 8 in Sembach, Germany. "I would encourage each and every one of you, it doesn’t matter how young or how old you are, you can always make an impact and make a difference" (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 11:01
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

