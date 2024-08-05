Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Evan Jones 

    Marine Forces, Special Operations Command

    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen conduct summer block training alongside Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23-25, 2024. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. The visiting midshipmen were selected to train at MARSOC based on their interest and potential to become special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 10:32
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    MARSOC
    Naval Academy
    USNA
    Marine Raiders

