USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933247" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

United States Naval Academy Midshipmen conduct summer block training alongside Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23-25, 2024. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. The visiting midshipmen were selected to train at MARSOC based on their interest and potential to become special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)