USNA Midshipmen visit MARSOC

United States Naval Academy Midshipmen conduct summer block training alongside Marine Raiders with Marine Forces Special Operations Command on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23-25, 2024. While training with MARSOC, the midshipmen were able to experience the variety of tools and weapons employed by critical skills operators and special operations officers. The visiting midshipmen were selected to train at MARSOC based on their interest and potential to become special operations officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Evan Jones)
|07.23.2024
|08.08.2024 10:32
|Video Productions
|933247
|240723-M-AV179-1004
|DOD_110494351
|00:01:14
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
