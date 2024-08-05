Ramstein Guide Vehicle Registration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister, 86th Airlift Wing public affairs videographer, explains how to navigate the Kapaun Vehicle Registration PDF at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug 2, 2024. This document is located within the Vehicle Registration tab on the official Ramstein AB website, www.ramstein.af.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Olivera and Staff Sgt. Johnny Foister)