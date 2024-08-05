Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO exercise highlights international operability

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    08.08.2024

    Video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division participate in exercise Paladin Strike alongside NATO partner forces at Camp Adazi Training Area, Latvia, Aug. 5-8, 2024. Paladin Strike is a NATO exercise focused on international elements executing combined movement of troops and materials, tactical field engagements, and dynamic fire coordination. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 10:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ADAZI, LV
