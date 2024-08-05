NATO exercise highlights international operability

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 1st Cavalry Division participate in exercise Paladin Strike alongside NATO partner forces at Camp Adazi Training Area, Latvia, Aug. 5-8, 2024. Paladin Strike is a NATO exercise focused on international elements executing combined movement of troops and materials, tactical field engagements, and dynamic fire coordination. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
|08.08.2024
|08.08.2024 10:15
|B-Roll
|933242
|240808-A-JU958-4316
|DOD_110494313
|00:01:41
|ADAZI, LV
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|3
|3
