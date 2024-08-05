U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Colors Uncasing and Change of Command Ceremony: BRoll

U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea conducts a change of command ceremony for Lt. Col. Christopher P. Kuszniaj, the incoming commander of USAG Black Sea, and a color uncasing ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 8, 2024. USAG Black Sea became a garrison on June 15, 2024. Army Support Activity Black Sea was established in 2016 with the two main locations, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and Novo Selo Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933232
|VIRIN:
|240808-A-GT064-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110494170
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
