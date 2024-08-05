U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Colors Uncasing and Change of Command Ceremony: BRoll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea conducts a change of command ceremony for Lt. Col. Christopher P. Kuszniaj, the incoming commander of USAG Black Sea, and a color uncasing ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 8, 2024. USAG Black Sea became a garrison on June 15, 2024. Army Support Activity Black Sea was established in 2016 with the two main locations, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and Novo Selo Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)