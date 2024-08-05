Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Black Sea Colors Uncasing and Change of Command Ceremony: BRoll

    MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, ROMANIA

    08.08.2024

    Video by Spc. Ashley Xie 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Black Sea conducts a change of command ceremony for Lt. Col. Christopher P. Kuszniaj, the incoming commander of USAG Black Sea, and a color uncasing ceremony at Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, Aug. 8, 2024. USAG Black Sea became a garrison on June 15, 2024. Army Support Activity Black Sea was established in 2016 with the two main locations, Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base and Novo Selo Training Area. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ashley Xie)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: MIHAIL KOGăLNICEANU AIR BASE, RO

    EUCOM
    usarmy
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    asablacksea

