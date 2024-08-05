NATO exercise highlights international operability

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jarrett Rivera, a combat medic of Fort Sam Houston, Texas, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold ‘Em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about his experience participating in exercise Paladin Strike at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 5-8, 2024. Paladin Strike is a NATO exercise focusing on international elements executing combined movement of troops and materials, tactical field engagements, and dynamic fire coordination. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cecil Elliott II)
