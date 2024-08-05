Vet TCCC training at Chabelley Airfield

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933221" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa conducted a veterinarian tactical combat casualty care training at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 30, 2024. The class used mannequin dogs as training props to demonstrate treatment for injuries, heat exhaustion and wound care for animals in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte