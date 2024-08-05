U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa conducted a veterinarian tactical combat casualty care training at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 30, 2024. The class used mannequin dogs as training props to demonstrate treatment for injuries, heat exhaustion and wound care for animals in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 08:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933221
|VIRIN:
|240730-Z-VY485-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110493911
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vet TCCC training at Chabelley Airfield, by TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.