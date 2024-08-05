Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vet TCCC training at Chabelley Airfield

    DJIBOUTI

    07.30.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa conducted a veterinarian tactical combat casualty care training at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 30, 2024. The class used mannequin dogs as training props to demonstrate treatment for injuries, heat exhaustion and wound care for animals in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 08:26
    Djibouti
    Africa
    Africom
    CJTF-HOA

