KC-130J Arrival

A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 234 (VMGR 234), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, carrying an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System with 1st Battalion, 11th Marines, 1st Marine Division, arrives to an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility for exercise Intrepid Maven Oasis on Aug. 4, 2024. IMO provides Marine Corps forces the opportunity to enhance their proficiency across a variety of military tactics and fields of expertise in support of regional security priorities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 08:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933218
|VIRIN:
|240804-M-RV237-2007
|Filename:
|DOD_110493779
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
