VICENZA, Italy - TV Spot produced for AFN TV promoting auditions for the Soldiers' Theatre short comedy show, "Ultimate Laughter" (video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger, Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero, Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez, and Chasity Bennett).
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 02:22
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|933215
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-LJ797-6341
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110493759
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ultimate Laughter TV Spot, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.