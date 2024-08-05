Naval Beach Unit 7 conducted Landing Craft Air Cushion Operations in Sasebo Bay on July 24th. LCAC crews regularly training is key to staying deployable and ready at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2024 02:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933214
|VIRIN:
|240808-N-BD352-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110493758
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NBU-7 Landing Craft Air Cushion Operations Spotlight, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
