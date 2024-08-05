Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBU-7 Landing Craft Air Cushion Operations Spotlight

    JAPAN

    07.24.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito 

    AFN Sasebo

    Naval Beach Unit 7 conducted Landing Craft Air Cushion Operations in Sasebo Bay on July 24th. LCAC crews regularly training is key to staying deployable and ready at a moment's notice. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Esposito)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 02:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933214
    VIRIN: 240808-N-BD352-1001
    Filename: DOD_110493758
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: JP

    This work, NBU-7 Landing Craft Air Cushion Operations Spotlight, by PO2 Isaac Esposito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    Training

