    Nanatsugama Limestone Cave

    JAPAN

    08.05.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields and Petty Officer 2nd Class Riley McDowell

    AFN Sasebo

    On Aug. 5, 2024, Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell visited Nanatsugama Limestone Cave in Nagasaki prefecture, Japan, to give a tour for American Forces Network audiences and provide insight on the history of the community there. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass communication Specialist 2nd Class Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.08.2024 01:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933211
    VIRIN: 240805-N-OH637-7252
    Filename: DOD_110493684
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    This work, Nanatsugama Limestone Cave, by PO2 Gabriel Fields and PO2 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nagasaki
    Cave
    Limestone
    Nanatsugama

