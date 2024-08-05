Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS SUMMER ORIGAMI

    JAPAN

    08.04.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Esposito, Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabriel Fields and Seaman Jack Pridham

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo hosted a Summer Origami event at the MWR Library at the Community Education Center on August 5th on base. The participants learned the history of the origami paper folds which originated in seventh century Japan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gabriel Fields)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 23:10
    Location: JP

