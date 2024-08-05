Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Stations Miami and Clearwater post-storm preparation

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews from Air Stations Miami and Clearwater stage their resources in preparation to assist post-Tropical Storm Debby in Jacksonville, Florida, August 6, 2024. Following the storm’s departure, Coast Guard crews will asses ports and waterways to ensure mariners and commercial vessels can transit safely through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 19:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933190
    VIRIN: 240806-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110493368
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    SAR
    USCG
    Debby

