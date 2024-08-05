Coast Guard Air Stations Miami and Clearwater post-storm preparation

Coast Guard crews from Air Stations Miami and Clearwater stage their resources in preparation to assist post-Tropical Storm Debby in Jacksonville, Florida, August 6, 2024. Following the storm’s departure, Coast Guard crews will asses ports and waterways to ensure mariners and commercial vessels can transit safely through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 19:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933190
|VIRIN:
|240806-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110493368
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.