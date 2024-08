Coast Guard Air Stations Miami and Clearwater post-storm preparation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard crews from Air Stations Miami and Clearwater stage their resources in preparation to assist post-Tropical Storm Debby in Jacksonville, Florida, August 6, 2024. Following the storm’s departure, Coast Guard crews will asses ports and waterways to ensure mariners and commercial vessels can transit safely through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Vincent Moreno)