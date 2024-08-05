Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tranquil Storm 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Spc. Danny Hough 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard hosted 15 teams from across the United States Army Forces Command, Intelligence and Security Command, US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve to challenge and compete, testing their skills and abilities in conducting screenings and interrogations at echelon in support of large-scale combat operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933189
    VIRIN: 240802-Z-EU703-2001
    Filename: DOD_110493365
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tranquil Storm 2024, by SPC Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download