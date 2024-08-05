The Louisiana National Guard hosted 15 teams from across the United States Army Forces Command, Intelligence and Security Command, US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve to challenge and compete, testing their skills and abilities in conducting screenings and interrogations at echelon in support of large-scale combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933189
|VIRIN:
|240802-Z-EU703-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110493365
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Tranquil Storm 2024, by SPC Danny Hough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.