Tranquil Storm 2024 DV Video

The Louisiana National Guard hosted 15 teams from across the United States Army Forces Command, Intelligence and Security Command, US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve to challenge and compete, testing their skills and abilities in conducting screenings and interrogations at echelon in support of large-scale combat operations.