    Tranquil Storm 2024 DV Video

    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. David Kirtland 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard hosted 15 teams from across the United States Army Forces Command, Intelligence and Security Command, US Army National Guard and US Army Reserve to challenge and compete, testing their skills and abilities in conducting screenings and interrogations at echelon in support of large-scale combat operations.

    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 18:52
    PINEVILLE, LOUISIANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tranquil Storm 2024 DV Video, by SSG David Kirtland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Human Intelligence Collector
    Total Army
    Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville
    Tranquil Storm
    Army Interrogators
    Army Interrogation Team Competition

